Ben Affleck beams as he steps out with new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus

Ben Affleck grinned from ear-to-ear as he stepped out for dinner with new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus on Monday night (10Jul17).

The 45-year-old actor looked relaxed and happy as he and the television producer stepped out to grab a bite to eat at a romantic Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

Wearing a casual ensemble of a grey T-shirt, dark jeans and sneakers, Ben looked considerably cheerier than he has in recent months, while Saturday Night Live star Lindsay looked equally thrilled to have gone public with her new beau as she flaunted her slim frame in a sheer white top and ripped black jeans.

Leaving the eatery, Ben held a bag of leftovers while he and Lindsay both clutched drinks to-go.

Since news broke of their romance last week, Ben and Lindsay have made up for lost time by being photographed on various outings.

Their dinner date came just hours after they were snapped getting coffee together on Monday morning, after returning to Los Angeles following a brief trip to Las Vegas.

Despite reports they are in the "early stages" of their relationship, Lindsay has allegedly already moved in to Ben's Los Angeles home - which is just down the road from the former marital home he shared with estranged wife Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five.

"They are spending time together in L.A. Lindsay is staying at Ben’s new house," a source told People.com of the fast-moving romance.

Ben split from Alias star Jennifer in June 2015, and filed for divorce from the actress in April. Lindsay, meanwhile, has also been married before - to former Saturday Night Live producer Kevin Miller, with whom she has a daughter.