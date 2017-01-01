Ryan Phillippe open to the idea of his kids pursuing showbiz careers

Ryan Phillippe has relaxed his stance on not wanting his children to follow their parents into showbiz.

The handsome actor has daughter Ava, 17, and son Deacon, 13, with ex-wife and former Cruel Intentions co-star Reese Witherspoon, as well as six-year-old son Kai with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

His offspring have yet to make their own mark in the spotlight, but if that moment ever comes Ryan, 42, is no longer worried about letting them pursue a career in showbiz.

Predicting to POPSUGAR that one of his kids may be curious about the industry, he explained, “When I was younger and I thought about having kids in this industry, when Reese and I were together, I was really adamant about not wanting our kids to become active in Hollywood.

“But your views change, and you realise that things aren't as black and white as you get older. I see now that you can have a really quality life and effect change - I ended up on the Senate floor, on behalf of a cause I care about (supporting military caregivers), only because I'm in entertainment. So I don't dismiss it; there's good and bad in every single industry.”

He did stress that one needs “thick skin” to be in the business though and accept that privacy doesn’t come with the package.

Luckily Ava’s current focus is finding the right college to attend as she prepares to finish high school. Talking on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Monday (10Jul17) the Shooter star expressed his concern at his only daughter leaving home for the first time.

“Don’t you just find yourself on those campuses looking around where the bad things might be able to happen?” he laughed. “All you care about... You want them to be safe and you want them to find themselves, be fully realised, but then it’s like, you’re far away and what’s going to happen, and what are you going to get into?”