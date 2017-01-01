Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly enjoy movie date

Actor Jesse Williams has fuelled rumours he is romancing Minka Kelly after they were spotted on a movie date in Los Angeles on Monday night (10Jul17).

In images obtained by TMZ.com, the Grey's Anatomy star was pictured leaving the West Hollywood theatre in all-black, trying to keep a low profile by pulling the hood of his sweatshirt over a baseball cap, while Minka was also dressed casually, topping off her look with a green cap.

The outing took place three months after Jesse officially split from his wife Aryn Drake-Lee in April (17), but it wasn't the first time he and Minka had been linked. They were previously pictured together in Paris back in January (17), although at the time, sources claimed the actors were only hanging out as they were in the French capital working on a video game.

Now it appears their friendship has blossomed into something more.

"They're having a good time together," a source tells People.com.

The news emerges hours after Jesse blasted the gossip surrounding the end of his 13-year relationship with Aryn, the mother of his two children, in a candid discussion about love for rapper JAY-Z's short film Footnotes for 4:44.

In the 11-minute video, which was released on the musician's Tidal streaming service on Monday, Jesse didn't mention his former partner by name, but subtly referenced the cheating rumours regarding the nature of his relationship with Minka.

"I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years," he explained, "and all of a sudden motherf**kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship - like, the most painful experience I've had in my life with a person I've loved with all of my heart - that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."

Jesse and Aryn were married for five years and are currently fighting for joint custody of their children Sadie, three, and Maceo, who was born in 2015.