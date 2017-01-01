NEWS Julianne Hough 'couldn't stop' crying before wedding weekend Newsdesk Share with :







Julianne Hough was an emotional wreck in the days before she got married to Brooks Laich.



The Dancing with the Stars judge married the ice hockey player in an outdoor ceremony on Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where Hough spent summer holidays growing up, in front of 200 family members and family on Saturday (08Jul17).



Speaking to People magazine about her big day, the 28-year-old revealed she couldn't keep her emotions in check for the whole weekend, except during the actual ceremony itself.



"I couldn't stop crying all weekend and most people (thought) I would have cried during the entire ceremony, but instead I was just so excited and ready to celebrate!" she said.



The dancer called the weekend "perfection" and said her favourite moment was when they were "kissing each other for the first time as husband and wife as the confetti cannons exploded around us."



After the newlyweds had their first dance to OneRepublic's All This Time, Hough surprised her beau by organising fireworks to go off over the lake during the big moment. She was also shocked by her bridesmaids and friends, who performed an unexpected dance number to Sia's The Greatest.



The couple have graced the cover of the latest People magazine, with Hough posing beside her new husband in her custom-made strapless Marchesa gown on a beach with their pet dogs. The pictures from the evening show their second outfits, with Hough wearing a sheer sparkly number and Laich in a red tuxedo. They can also be seen kissing on a boat on the lake and smooching after cutting the cake, among other snaps.



Hough told the publication they want to grow their family by the lake, saying, "When I introduced Brooks to the lake, he fell in love with this special spot, and we knew this was where we wanted to raise our family and grow old together. It just felt right to be married here."

