Uma Thurman to make Broadway debut

Uma Thurman is set to make her Broadway debut later this year (17).

The Kill Bill star will star in House of Cards creator Beau Willimon's The Parisian Woman when it hits the stage in New York in November (17).

Other cast members will be announced in the near future and the play will be directed by Tony Award-winner Pam MacKinnon.

Uma will portray a Washington, D.C, socialite in the production, inspired by Henri Becque's 1885 drama La Parisienne. Willimon's version debuted at the South Coast Repertory in California in 2013 with Dana Delaney in the lead role.

Announcing her debut in a new interview with The New York Times, Thurman calls the play "contemporary, sharp, witty", adding, "It's a grown-up piece of material. I think it moves beautifully, and I felt like it was a good part for me... I'm looking forward to something of real depth and complexity."

Uma isn't completely new to the Big Apple stage - she appeared in a 1999 off-Broadway adaptation of Moliere's The Misanthrope and admits the role made her a better actress.

"It was a very long time ago, and certainly it was a very difficult piece to do," she told the Times. "It was a baptism of sorts. I worked with lots of really great actors, but I couldn't have chosen something more difficult, and I learned a lot."

Uma was linked to Willimon's play last year, but a horse-riding accident sidelined her Broadway plans.

The Parisian Woman is scheduled to open at a theatre to be announced on 30 November (17).