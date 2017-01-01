Carrie Fisher scores posthumous Emmy nomination

Tragic actress Carrie Fisher has landed a posthumous nomination for the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Star Wars icon is on the shortlist for the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role in British sitcom Catastrophe, about a couple which attempts to make marriage work after the woman falls pregnant following a brief affair.

Carrie had just completed filming for the show's third season in London in December (16) when she suffered a major heart attack while on a flight back to Los Angeles. She died on 27 December (16), aged 60.

She had portrayed co-creator and star Rob Delaney's onscreen mother Mia Norris in the show since its launch in 2015.

Delaney's TV wife and Catastrophe co-creator Sharon Horgan took to Twitter on Thursday (13Jul17) following the Emmys nominations announcement to share the news with fans, admitting the recognition was bittersweet.

"Very happy and sad and proud and messed up and delighted about our friend Carrie Fisher's nomination," she posted.

The Emmys nod is Carrie's third. Her documentary Wishful Drinking was previously nominated for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special in 2011, while she was also named a contender for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for 30 Rock in 2008.

This time around, Carrie will face off with Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Becky Ann Baker (Girls), Angela Bassett (Master of None), and Saturday Night Live stars Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy for the prize.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on 17 September (17).