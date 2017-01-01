James Woods fires back at Neil Patrick Harris over 'gender creative' gay rights boy

Actor James Woods is hitting back at Neil Patrick Harris after the TV star called him "utterly ignorant" for criticising a young boy who wears makeup.

The Once Upon a Time in America star recently shared a picture of a boy wearing make-up at the Orange County Pride Parade in California. In the image, the boy's mother stands next to him and holds a sign which reads: "I (heart) my gender creative son!" and his father holds one which declares: "My son wears dresses & makeup... get over it!!"

Woods also criticised the parents, writing: "This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you've done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage."

On Tuesday (11Jul17), Harris slammed the veteran actor for his comments about the family, calling him "utterly ignorant and classless".

The Gone Girl star added: "I'm friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself."

But the defiant 70-year-old isn't backing down and now he's taking aim at Neil, insisting, "Using one's child as a social justice propaganda doll is tantamount to child abuse."

He also took to his social media site and added: "This is not about homophobia. Nice try though..."

"For the record I have supported human rights of all stripes and persuasions, colors, creeds, choices and preferences my entire life," he adds.

The actor then claims he has seen children bullied and insists the parents shouldn't make their son a target. He also explains he remembers how his gay friends were treated several years ago.

"This is not a defense," he continues. "I'm old enough to remember the agony friends suffered for being different. Being wrongly accused of anything is vile."