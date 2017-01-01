Sofia Vergara questions ex's pro-life stance in embryo lawsuit

Actress Sofia Vergara wants to unseal her ex-fiance's deposition from their frozen embryos court battle and use it to prevent him from ever filing a new suit.

The Modern Family star split from Nick Loeb in 2014, but found herself in the middle of a legal drama the following year (15), when he attempted to obtain custody of two embryos the former couple had frozen as part of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment in 2013.

He took the action "with the intention of bringing them to term" without her consent after claiming Vergara had wanted to destroy the embryos - accusations the beauty denied.

Loeb's lawsuit was reportedly voluntarily dismissed in December (16), and in February (17), Vergara filed a new court order seeking to ban him from reopening the case in the future.

The actress, who is now happily married to Magic Mike hunk Joe Manganiello, has since lodged new documents regarding the issue in Los Angeles, asking a judge for permission to use evidence her ex gave in their former legal fight to prove claims he is pro-life are false.

According to the Mail Online, the deposition reveals Loeb admitted to impregnating two previous girlfriends, only for them to undergo abortions.

Vergara insists that information is relevant to her current efforts to shut down future embryo custody attempts from Loeb, who cited his pro-life stance as one of the main reasons behind his bid to bring the fertilised eggs to term.

The star also reportedly claims she has additional evidence from text conversations with Loeb on messaging app WhatsApp to further support her bid.

He has filed a motion to strike Vergara's request.

The news emerges as Vergara reportedly continues to fight a separate lawsuit filed by a third party on behalf of the fertilised eggs in Louisiana, where IVF embryos are considered to have rights, including the right to life. The plaintiffs are advocating for the embryos to be given to Loeb to be brought to term. That case was filed shortly after the businessman withdrew his own suit.