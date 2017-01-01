NEWS Jennifer Aniston ‘cools friendship with Chelsea Handler’ Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Aniston has reportedly fallen out with longtime pal Chelsea Handler over comments she made about Angelina Jolie.



Angelina famously began a relationship the 48-year-old actress’ first husband, actor Brad Pitt, after they starred together in 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and for years Jennifer was haunted by their relationship being played out in public.



Now happily married to The Leftovers actor Justin Theroux, she has reportedly cooled her friendship with Chelsea in a bid to distance herself from the blistering remarks she made about the Maleficent actress following her split from husband Brad last September (16).



"After Brangelina split last year, Chelsea was very, very vocal about how much she dislikes Angelina, and Jennifer found some of her remarks below the belt,” an insider told Grazia magazine.



Outspoken Chelsea took aim at Angelina on her Netflix comedy show soon after she filed for divorce from the Fury actor saying that Brad drank and smoked too much weed because he was “married to a f**king lunatic”.



“The last thing Jennifer wants is to be constantly pitted against Angelina, and she felt that people would naturally conflate Chelsea's opinions with her own,” continued the source. “Despite everything that happened, Jen has never been publicly vitriolic about Angelina, and didn't like it that Chelsea took it upon herself to do so on her behalf."



The star has reportedly told friends that some of the 42-year-old’s comments were "uncool" and that while they haven't had a big row, the Horrible Bosses star is "not really in touch” with her former BFF at the moment.



News of their strained friendship comes as Chelsea has reportedly been dropped by powerful Hollywood publicist Stephen Huvane, whose top client is Jennifer.



Chelsea seemed to reference their issues in a recent interview with The Howard Stern Show, telling the shock jock, "If you lie to me or you lie about me, I can't take that. I'm a really good friend and I expect the same in return."



While she hasn’t been spending much time with Jennifer, she has been pictured enjoying the company of Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, spending last New Year's Eve with the trio in Aspen, Colorado.

