Naomi Watts: 'I'll always be thankful to Pink Floyd and their fans'

Naomi Watts will always have a soft spot for Pink Floyd and their fans because they continue to help her come to terms with her father's heroin overdose death.

The actress was just seven when her dad, a sound engineer, died in 1976, and she now tells Britain's The Guardian newspaper that the family would have been destitute if it wasn't for her father's friends in the band.

"When he died, my dad hadn't saved money, and I guess my mum didn't have any, so they, the band, very kindly... I think they gave my mum a few thousand dollars to help get things under way. A lump sum, to help.

"It was kind that they did that."

The money helped Naomi's mother relocate to the U.K. from Australia and start a new life.

And the kindness of the group's fans has always given the actress a chance to get to know her dad.

"You’ve got to understand, I've got maybe three photos of my dad, and maybe two memories," she tells the newspaper. "And all of the photos of him are either out of focus or he’s a tiny speck in the background."

She was recently given a photograph of her father hanging out with friends and members of Pink Floyd and burst into tears, explaining it was the first time she saw a clear picture of her dad smiling.

Naomi also used the candid new interview to reveal she was supposed to among the stars of hit TV drama Big Little Lies after discussing a role with pal and executive producer Nicole Kidman.

The King Kong star tells The Guardian she was a big fan of the show, which last week (ends14Jul17) landed Kidman and co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern Emmy nominations.

"We talked about doing that together," Watts told the newspaper. "I might have been in it."

The reveal sent fans scurrying to figure out whose role she might have filled, with many suggesting Naomi was lined up to play Dern's meddling mum Renata Klein as Kidman and Witherspoon were producers and Woodley played a much younger role.

Watts admits she has no regrets about turning the show down and reveals she thought it was "so good" without her.

Naomi also currently stars in the revamp of cult TV series Twin Peaks.