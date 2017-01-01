Drew Barrymore reunites with 'sister' Cameron Diaz

Drew Barrymore posted a heartfelt message on Instagram about her close friend and former co-star Cameron Diaz.

The Hollywood actresses, who starred alongside Lucy Liu in the 2000's Charlie's Angels and 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, got together for a mini reunion on Friday (14Jul17), and appeared to be as close as ever.

The cute picture of the blonde friends with their heads together was posted by Drew on the social networking site.

"#beautyjunkieweek #sisters. getting out of your house with your girlfriend. And being a whole person, with your sister," she captioned the snap.

"Remember to spend a moment with the ones you love in your busy life," she added affectionately. "She has made me feel beyond beautiful. Always has. Always will. #thankgodforyourfriends. They rejuvenate and confirm everything."

The A-listers have remained close friends throughout the years and when Drew split from her husband Will Kopelman in 2016, Cameron was on hand to support her friend.

"Everybody pulls the wagons around (for) our friends, whoever needs us at whatever point in time," Cameron told Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show, when asked about her friend’s marriage breakdown. "Even if it's something that the public doesn't know about. Internally were all going, 'OK, who needs us now?'"

"We've been in this industry for a really long time together, and that's a feat. To have people that you've known for that long, those are real relationships, real friendships. We've gone through a lot in life together."

Speaking in an interview with Good Housekeeping, Drew also revealed Cameron would be her first call to get her out of jail.

"Not that any one of us are going to jail anytime soon," she laughed. "But 100 per cent. She would, like, get in there and get you out."