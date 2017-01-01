Julianne Hough flaunts new wedding jewels as she kicks off honeymoon

Julianne Hough showed off her stunning new wedding ring as she headed off on honeymoon with new husband Brooks Laich over the weekend (15-16Jul17).

The 28-year-old dancer and TV personality tied the knot with the ice hockey player in an outdoor ceremony on Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, in front of 200 family members and friends on 8 July.

And a week later, the new husband and wife started life together in style as they kicked off their honeymoon, which is believed to have started in the Seychelles before moving onto Kenya.

Julianne shared a snap of the pair holding hands with their passports beneath, in which the couple's new wedding jewellery was clear to see.

The Dancing With The Stars judge's simple, glistening band could be seen beneath her impressively large diamond engagement ring, while Brooks' sported a simple thick gold band.

Brooks later used his ring once again to provide the perfect frame for a picture of Julianne showing off her bikini body on the beach. "

Julianne then returned the favour by sharing an image of her new spouse on the sands, alongside which she wrote: "And so it begins... (palm tree emoji) #honeymoon."

The pictures of the sun-drenched holiday came after Julianne's bridesmaid, actress Nina Dobrev, took to Instagram to share a lengthy, heartfelt note to her best friend after the nuptials.

"MY BEST FRIEND IS A MARRIED WOMAN!" Nina wrote. "I have been trying to contain my excitement, but I'm thrilled that I can finally share a few magical moments from her beyond beautiful (to dream and die for) wedding. "

"I knew that her cheeks would hurt the next day because she was grinning so wide all day. And they did. Julianne's smile never faded, not for a single second. That's because she was marrying the man of her dreams, undoubtedly her soul mate. As one of her best friends I can safely say that Brooks has from day one always had all of our stamps of approval. A fellow Canadian with a heart of gold, he is the real deal."

The former star of The Vampire Diaries later shared a picture of herself in her bridesmaid dress, and pleaded with the newlyweds to renew their vows yearly so they could repeat the celebrations.