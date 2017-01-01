Billie Lourd celebrates 25th birthday surrounded by friends

Billie Lourd has celebrated her birthday with a rainbow-themed pool party.

The actress turns 25 on Monday (17Jul17), with the day marking the first birthday she has spent without her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, who both died in late December (16).

In light of her personal situation, Billie's friends rallied around and decided to throw her a fun-filled bash on Saturday night.

Billie's Scream Queens co-stars Emma Roberts and Colton Haynes were both in attendance and enjoyed a house party in Beverly Hills which was complete with water slides, rainbow and unicorn decorations as well as snacks from food trucks.

Snaps posted to the star's Instagram account show her posing up a storm while in a photo booth with her friends, and sitting atop of a giant inflatable water slide.

Colton uploaded a photo of him and his fiance Jeff Leatham with Billie, writing, "Too much fun celebrating @praisethelourd's Bday (birthday) :) Rainbows, water slides, & food trucks...the best :) Happy Bday boo!!!"

Billie's ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner was noticeably absent from the snaps. Billie and the Twilight actor reportedly split in July after eight months of dating.

Prior to the party, the Los Angeles native also took to social media to share a throwback image of herself at Disneyland with her mother and grandmother.

"My mom and I went to Disneyland so much that I now realize she may have loved it even more than I did," she captioned a happy family photo. "Thank you so much to @disney for making my mom the ultimate Disney combo: a princess and now a legend."