Bella Thorne: 'I haven't fallen out with the Kardashian clan over Scott Disick'

Actress and singer Bella Thorne has played down rumours she and her friends Kylie and Kendall Jenner are at odds over her reported fling with their sister's ex.

The Blended star has been linked to Kourtney Kardashian's former lover Scott Disick for weeks, ever since the couple was spotted hanging out together at the Cannes Film Festival in France in May (17).

Bella previously stated she got bored with his heavy partying antics and flew home alone, and now she's opening up further about her relationship with Scott, insisting she and the playboy are just friends.

"I was never with him sexually," Bella explained on Jenny McCarthy's radio show on Monday (17Jul17), while confirming she hasn't fallen out with any of the Kardashians over the reported fling.

"I’m very friendly with Kylie and Kendall; Kylie and I used to be really close," she added. "As far as I know, they’re super chill."

Meanwhile, she also defended her party-loving pal Scott, insisting he's not quite what he seems on reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians - he's a lot nicer.

"With any reality show, they want the drama," she said. "They want the stuff that sells. I’ve never seen Keeping Up with the Kardashians. I’ve seen one episode when I started talking to Scott.

"Some people were like, 'You gotta see who he is...', and then I saw it and I was like, 'It’s really unfortunate that there’s somebody that people always pick on... There’s always that character'."

Meanwhile, when not hanging out with the rich and famous, Bella has been extremely busy making films. She already has five in the can awaiting release, including Break My Heart 1000 Times with Dermot Mulroney, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan with Natalie Portman, plus Ride, The Babysitter and Assassination Nation.