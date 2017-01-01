Mariah Carey producing autobiographical drama series

Mariah Carey is producing a scripted drama series based on her life.

The fictional drama series, which is currently untitled, will be inspired by the pop diva's rise to fame and follow a bi-racial 16-year-old girl in New York in 1986 and her rags to riches story, going from troubled childhood to her becoming one of the biggest female singers of all time.

Mariah is serving as executive producer on the project alongside her longtime friend Brett Ratner and her manager Stella Bulochnikov, who has previous producer credits on drama Boss, reality shows such as T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and Paris Hilton's My New BFF and the singer's festive TV movie A Christmas Melody, among others.

The drama will be written by Nina Colman, who will serve as showrunner, and will air on the U.S. channel Starz. Other producers include Ugly Betty's Terri Weinberg and Horrible Bosses' John Cheng.

The Hero star is no stranger to TV. In 2016, she was followed by cameras during her European tour for the docuseries Mariah's World, which featured the breakdown of her relationship to fiancee James Packer and subsequent romance with back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka.

She has also been making onscreen appearances in recent years including a guest slot on TV show Empire, a small role in new comedy Girls Trip, a cameo in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, a small voice role in The LEGO Batman Movie, and a star turn in A Christmas Melody.

Mariah had also reportedly filmed some scenes for recent Will Ferrell comedy The House but they did not make the final cut. Actor Rob Huebel claimed in May that she showed up "four hours late" to the set and made diva demands.

"We did some reshoots with a popstar named Mariah Carey. It did not go well," he said on SiriusXM. "F**king what is going on with her? It was bananas."