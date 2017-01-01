NEWS Emma Watson offering up reward for missing rings Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Emma Watson has appealed to fans in London to help her find a set of sentimental silver rings she left at a spa on Sunday (16Jul17).



The Harry Potter star took to Facebook on Tuesday (18Jul17) to detail her predicament and offer up a reward for key information which may help her locate the jewellery.



"Reward for information leading to the return of rings lost Sunday 16th July at Mandarin Oriental Spa, London," she began the post. "On Sunday afternoon I went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Spa in Hyde Park, London. Before my appointment I removed 3 silver rings from my fingers and put them in the safe inside the locker. When I left, I forgot to take my rings from the safe."



Emma only realised she had left some of her belongings behind when she got home, and promptly contacted venue officials to check on the safe, which had since been emptied.



"As of now they are missing," the Brit continued. "Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of the them was a gift from my Mum. She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession."



Urging other hotel guests to join in the search, Emma added, "If anyone saw the rings or accidentally picked them up or knows anything about them, I cannot express how much it would mean if they came back to me - no questions asked.



"If you have seen them or have any information please email: findthering@outlook.com. Thank you, ?Emma x."



The actress also uploaded two close-up images of the simple jewellery, but didn't expand on the reward.

