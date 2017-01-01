Andrew Garfield clarifies I'm a 'gay man right now' comments

British actor Andrew Garfield has attempted to clarify a comment he made about being a "gay man right now, just without the physical act" after it sparked backlash.

The Hacksaw Ridge star made the remarks during a Q&A panel about his role as Prior Walter in the London production of Angels in America, during which he discussed his preparation for playing a gay man on stage.

According to Gay Times magazine, the 33-year-old actor suggested he may have a gay "awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful....". He also shared that part of his preparation included inviting friends over to watch reality series RuPaul's Drag Race.

In an interview with Newsbeat, Andrew suggested his comments, which were deemed offensive by some members of the LGBTQ community, were taken out of context.

“That’s of course not what I meant at all,” the Spider-Man star explained to the BBC radio show. “That discussion was about this play and how deeply grateful I am that I get to work on something so profound.

“It’s a love letter to the LGBTQ community. We were talking about, ‘How do you prepare for something so important and so big?’ and I was basically saying, ‘I dive in as fully as I possibly can.'”

Angels in America is a critically acclaimed production which explores attitudes to race, politics and sexuality in the US during the Aids crisis in the 1980s.

"My only longing is to serve and to keep the world spinning forward for the LGBTQ community in whatever way I'm meant to," he sighed. "It's important to a community that I feel so welcomed by.

"The intention (in my comments) was to speak to that, speak to my desire to play this part to the best of my ability and to fully immerse myself in a culture that I adore."