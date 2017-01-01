Elisabeth Moss hopes Emmy nomination will be 'lucky number eight'

Elisabeth Moss hopes that her recent Emmy nomination will be her "lucky number eight" and she might finally go home with a trophy.

Last week (end16July17), the former Mad Men star scored her eighth Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Offred in TV show The Handmaid's Tale.

Elisabeth was nominated for playing Peggy Olson in Mad Men six times and once for her star turn in miniseries Top of the Lake, but she has always come away empty-handed and while she hopes she may get lucky this time, she is just pleased to receive the recognition.

"It's lucky number eight," she smiled to The Hollywood Reporter. "But if you've been nominated seven times and lost seven times, you learn to be pretty excited about being nominated. You feel this sense of, 'Well, at least I seem to be doing well consistently.' "

She faces tough competition from leading TV actresses Viola Davis, Claire Foy, Keri Russell, Evan Rachel Wood and Robin Wright, but many pundits have predict the 34-year-old will finally take home a prize on 17 September (17).

The show received 13 nominations in total, including Outstanding Drama Series, and she knew it had done well when her publicist sent her a GIF of Chicago Cubs baseball player Anthony Rizzo clapping.

"I knew it was good news, because a shirtless Anthony Rizzo is always good news,” laughed the Cubs fan.

Away from acting she is a vocal supporter of organisations Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and she hopes to represent them on the red carpet in some way.

"There will probably be a pin or a ribbon involved," she added. "Or maybe I'll just wear a giant ACLU ribbon and a really good spray tan."

When asked if she’s concerned about alienating fans with her activism, she replied, "I'm such a staunch believer in women's rights, I don't really give a s**t about anybody who isn't. It's like, I don't need them to watch the show. At a certain point, things are more important than your job."