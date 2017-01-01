Kylie Jenner fools family by putting her waxwork on video call

Kylie Jenner fooled her family by putting her new waxwork on a FaceTime call with them.

The 19-year-old reality star and beauty maven unveiled her new model at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood on Tuesday (18Jul17), posing next to the creation which recreates her look from the 2016 Met Gala consisting of a chic black bob hairstyle and shimmering custom Balmain dress.

The figure is so accurate that it seems even Kylie's relatives, who include half-sister Kim and mother Kris Jenner, were tricked when she began a video chat with them, putting the waxwork in front of the camera rather than herself.

Posting a photo of herself and the model with a Snapchat filter adding dog ears and snouts, Kylie captioned the Instagram shot, "I made her FaceTime my whole family .. fooled everyone," complete with a despairing emoji and a heart-eyed face.

Kylie also posted a full-length shot of herself, rocking long dark hair extensions and a little black dress, posing alongside her man-made lookalike. She thanked Madame Tussauds for the "amazing honour" and urged others to go see the figure for themself from Wednesday (19Jul17) in a short video which she posted on Snapchat.

“My wax figure is here. This is so creepy,” she says in the clip, before adding in another video, “I donated the actual dress I wore to the Met so you can come see it."

Kylie isn't the only member of her family to have a waxwork; Kim has had several figures created in her honour, including one made to feature in her husband Kanye West's music video Famous. In it, her figure is seen lying naked alongside the rapper and other recognisable faces, including his ex Amber Rose and popstar Taylor Swift.