Amanda Seyfried used antidepressants while pregnant

Amanda Seyfried has revealed she took antidepressant medication throughout her pregnancy.

The Les Miserable actress welcomed her first child, a baby daughter, with actor husband Thomas Sadoski in March (17) and to ensure stress did not affect the baby in her womb, she decided not to stop taking her mental health pills.

“I didn’t get off my antidepressant," Amanda revealed during a chat on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast. "It’s really for anti-anxiety for me. I’ve been taking Lexapro for years and years and years, and I didn’t get off of it. I was on an extremely low dose."

The Mean Girls star was diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) as a teenager and, without medication, the symptoms of the illness would likely become unmanageable.

“It would take me a really long time to put my clothes away in the drawers,” the 31-year-old explained of how OCD symptoms played out in her life before she sought treatment. “And it’s all about organisation and if it doesn’t feel right you have to keep moving until it feels right, keep moving things around until they feel right. I have a thing with numbers, which is really common.”

But Amanda's mental illness has not kept her from being a good mum - and motherhood has been a blast so far.

“It was just perfect,” she said of her experience giving birth for the first time. “It was quiet and beautiful, and it was the best moment of my life for sure. And I would do it again in a heartbeat.”