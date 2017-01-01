Angelina Jolie a 'little bit stronger' after divorce drama

Angelina Jolie has emerged "a little bit stronger" as she continues to adjust to life as a single mother, a year after splitting from estranged husband Brad Pitt.

The star has been focused on the well-being of their six children since filing for divorce in September, 2016, and while the brood is still healing from the break-up, Angelina insists they are no longer shying away from the spotlight.

"I think they're itching to get out in the world again," she tells People magazine. "We've all been a bit in lockdown and going through some things. I think it would be good to get out there and play together."

Angelina goes on to reflect on her own well-being in the aftermath of the shock separation, saying, "I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger.

"We all have our difficult times, but as a mother you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that."

The actress and filmmaker, who doesn't mention Brad by name throughout the interview, has been throwing herself back into her work in recent weeks, promoting her latest directorial effort, First They Killed My Father, and the animated movie The Breadwinner, on which she served as a producer.

She is also preparing to step back in front of the camera for the sequel to her Disney hit Maleficent, but is determined to make sure her schedule revolves around the needs of her young family.

"Everything will be around the children," she explains. "I haven't worked for over a year now because they needed me home. Everything was just stopped. I'm really sitting and talking with them because everything affects them. Every location, every type of project, I'm going to have to adjust it to however much they can handle."

Angelina's latest comments emerge not long after she opened up about life post-split in a candid Vanity Fair interview, in which she admitted she hides the heartache of her marriage breakdown from her kids: Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, 11-year-old Shiloh, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

"I do not want my children to be worried about me," she said. "I think it's very important to cry in the shower and not in front of them. They need to know that everything's going to be all right - even when you're not sure it is."

"It's just been the hardest time, and we're just kind of coming up for air," added Jolie, who also revealed she secretly battled Bell's Palsy and hypertension as she dealt with the stress of 2016.