Maggie Gyllenhaal finally understands Taylor Swift scarf question

Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal has spent the past five years baffled as to why fans would ask her about a scarf Taylor Swift reportedly left at her home.

The pop superstar dated Maggie's brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, for a few months between 2010 and 2011, and appeared to use the short-lived romance as inspiration for songs such as We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, All Too Well and The Last Time, which all featured on her 2012 album Red.

On the ballad All Too Well, Taylor appears to make reference to one of the former couple's visits to Maggie's home, singing: "Left my scarf there at your sister's house/And you still got it in your drawer even now."

The personal track, which Maggie was completely unaware of, has prompted fans to quiz The Dark Knight actress about Taylor's lost fashion accessory ever since, and the confused star only learned the reason for the constant line of questioning on Tuesday night (12Sep17), when she appeared on U.S. chat show Watch What Happens Live! and faced the topic once again.

"You know, I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this?," she asked host Andy Cohen, who proceeded to explain the lyrics to her.

"Huh...," Maggie responded, insisting she has never come across the missing item. "I am in the dark about the scarf. It's totally possible (it's still in my house), I don't know. But I have been asked this before, and I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'"

While Maggie had never listened to Swift's Red release, Jake reportedly did - and reached out to Taylor after hearing the songs.

In an interview with New York Magazine in 2013, Taylor revealed she had "heard from the guy that most of Red is about" and although she didn't name the ex, she shared, "He was like, 'I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album.' That was nice. Nicer than, like, the ranting, crazy emails I got from this one dude."

The singer, who is currently dating British actor Joe Alwyn, also previously romanced Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Harry Styles, Taylor Lautner, and Conor Kennedy.