Amber Tamblyn pens open letter to James Woods

Amber Tamblyn has slammed James Woods as a "silencer" for dismissing her allegations he made a pass at the actress when she was just a teen.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star hit headlines this week (begs11Sep17) when she recalled how the veteran actor reportedly flirted with her and a pal and offered to take them to Las Vegas.

"He wanted to take us to Vegas," she recalled on Twitter. "'I'm 16' I said. 'Even better' he said."

An outraged Woods shot down the claim as a "lie" in a tweet to one of his followers, but Tamblyn has refused to back down, sharing a photo of her text message exchange with the friend, named Billy, who had reportedly witnessed the failed pick-up attempt.

Twitter users were quick to voice their support for Amber and blast Woods online, and on Wednesday (13Sep17), Tamblyn stepped up her fight against the Shark star by publishing an open letter to the 70-year-old via Teen Vogue.

"Dear Mr. Woods," she began, "What you are experiencing is called a teachable moment. It is called a gift. It is called a humbling... It is called hope. The hope being that through this experience, you can change. You can redefine the man who will come after this moment..."

"Since you've now called me a liar, I will now call you a silencer," she continued. "I see your gaslight and now will raise you a scorched earth.

The 34-year-old then shared in detail her recollection of their encounter years ago, in the parking lot of Mel's Diner in Los Angeles, explaining Woods and his friend "seemed very nice".

However, the tone of the meeting soon changed after Woods allegedly suggested they all fly to Vegas together, trying to make his proposal "sound innocent".

Tamblyn, who had only appeared in a soap opera at the time, went on to urge Woods to take a long, hard look at himself and his "history with women and girls", and consider whether his actions are "part of the problem" with society's tendency to doubt such stories when they're told by women.

"Go now and look in the mirror and ask yourself if this is true," she concluded. "Go on, I'll wait. But I won't hold my breath."

Amber's dispute with Woods began following a Twitter clash he had with Armie Hammer, after the conservative actor publicly criticised The Lone Ranger star's new gay romance film, Call Me By Your Name, which revolves around the relationship between a 24-year-old academic and his professor's 17-year-old son.

Hammer responded by calling out Woods' hypocrisy and referencing his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Ashley Madison, writing: "Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60...?"

Woods has yet to respond to Amber's open letter.