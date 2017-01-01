Angelina Jolie's son Maddox calls mum 'a wonder' to work with

Angelina Jolie's teenage son Maddox has heaped praise on his mother as a filmmaker, branding her a "wonder".

The Oscar winner stepped behind the camera for her new movie First They Killed My Father, which chronicles Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung's story of survival during the brutal Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s.

Angelina wanted her adopted 16-year-old boy to be involved in the project as it tackles the ugly past of his native country, and they worked closely together as they developed Ung's memoir into a film, with Maddox lending a hand in various aspects of pre-production, and then joining his mum to go over the raw footage from each day on set.

His efforts paid off as they earned the youngster a credit on the movie as executive producer.

"I was trying to help wherever I could," Maddox told People magazine in a joint interview with Jolie.

"(She's) fun, funny, and easy to work with," he smiled. "She's a wonder."

Maddox wasn't the only member of the family to contribute to the film - his brother Pax, 13, also worked as the still photographer on set. Both boys joined Jolie on the red carpet for First They Killed My Father when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday (11Sep17).

At the event, Angelina gushed about Maddox working "very hard" behind the scenes, and insisted she would love to involve him and his siblings involved in her future projects.

"If I'm to continue in this business, I would love to work with my children," Angelina told E! News. "If they so choose to be in this business."

However, in her People chat, the star reveals filmmaking isn't Maddox's only passion, as he is already an avid pilot, just like his famous mum, and he can already speak multiple languages.

"He's quite capable and always takes me by surprise," the proud parent shared. "He's been practicing flying, then they (instructors) called me the other day and said, 'So Mad can go solo,' and I nearly dropped the phone!"

Jolie added, "He's been taking French and Russian and all these different languages. I hear him talking in full, fluent French, and they'll tell me he's reached a certain level in his German, and I have no idea. He doesn't do it in front of me."

Angelina's brood with her estranged husband Brad Pitt also includes Zahara, 12, 11-year-old Shiloh, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The Hollywood superstars separated a year ago (Sep16), when Jolie filed for divorce.