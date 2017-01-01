Woman pleads guilty to stalking Eddie Redmayne

A woman admitted to stalking Eddie Redmayne for five years in a London court on Wednesday (13Sep17).

German translator Gaby Stieger, 49, appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court accused of bombarding The Theory of Everything actor with love letters and stalking near his house, his local park, and at film premieres.

A letter written by the actor was read out in court in which he described the effects her behaviour had on him and his family, which include wife Hannah Bagshawe and 14-month-old daughter Iris.

"When you do a play as an actor you meet people waiting outside who have come a long way to see it," he wrote. "They are often friendly and give gifts. You try to be open and friendly with them.

"I deeply regret having met Gaby Stieger at the Donmar Warehouse. She harassed myself and my family intermittently over five years, leaving us deeply unsettled."

According to The Sun, Stieger, a mother of two, first met the actor in 2012 outside the theatre venue and then subsequently attended the Oxford film set of The Theory of Everything and asked for a photograph and offered him cake, and once showed up at a carol service at his old school Eton, forcing Eddie and his wife to sneak out.

Other alleged incidents include handing him letters expressing her love for him, following him to his local tube station and once asking for a hug, and appearing outside his house "out of nowhere".

"The safety of my family is everything to me and with her behaviour we can't feel safe," Eddie continued in his letter.

The 35-year-old, who claims he repeatedly told her to leave him alone, only took legal action in August 2016 after Stieger approached him outside his house when he was with Iris and tried to touch his arm.

Stieger pleaded guilty to stalking the actor and was released on bail on the condition she doesn't contact Redmayne or go to the Southwark area of London.

She is due to be sentenced Thursday afternoon (14Sep17).