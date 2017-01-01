Jennifer Lawrence was 'angry and resentful' about losing privacy

It took years for Jennifer Lawrence to accept her fame had cost her her anonymity.

The actress rose to prominence in 2010 drama Winter's Bone, for which she scored her first Oscar nomination, and quickly became a household name after taking on leading roles in X-Men: First Class and The Hunger Games.

Jennifer struggled to handle life in the limelight at first, and couldn't understand why the paparazzi would follow her on her morning coffee run.

"When I'm getting photographed just walking to Starbucks, I'm like, 'Why does anybody feel entitled to this...?'," she told U.S. breakfast show Today as she discussed her new thriller, Mother!, which some critics believe examines the allure of fame.

"That wasn't the intention (of the film)," Jennifer admitted. "The intention was the insatiable need of humanity, but I think that does go hand in hand with fame. Fame shines a huge light on that part of people who feel so entitled to everything."

The idea of having her privacy invaded by the media was something she had trouble adjusting to in her early career, until she finally came to terms with the way in which her life had drastically changed.

"It took many years for me to (accept it)," she explained. "I was angry and resentful for it because I thought that I deserved the right to do what I love and do my job and still have privacy, and then after a few years you're like, but that's not the way it is; it's just not."

Despite her grumblings about life in Hollywood, Jennifer insists she is eternally thankful to have such devoted fans: "I'm just grateful for them because without fans and people going to see my movie, I wouldn't be able to do what I love," she added.

The star has been keeping busy since her big break in Winter's Bone, filming at least one movie a year, but the 27-year-old reveals she is currently enjoying some time away from acting.

Asked if she had ever thought about taking a break from work, she replied, "I'm taking one, I don't have anything set for two years."

Jennifer has no idea what she will do with all of her spare time, quipping, "Start making pots?," before admitting her extended break is unlikely to last long: "I'll see you in six months," she laughed.

Despite her comments, Jennifer has two upcoming projects on her slate, according to IMDB.com: Elizabeth Holmes biopic Bad Blood with Adam McKay, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, a spin-off of the blockbuster franchise, for which she will reprise her role as the mutant Mystique. Both are currently scheduled for release in 2018.

Her spy thriller Red Sparrow is also in post-production and will premiere on streaming service Netflix in March (18).