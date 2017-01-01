Milo Ventimiglia: 'I'll never date another co-star'

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia's romance with Heroes co-star Hayden Panettiere made him realise that dating castmates is not a good idea.

Insisting he'll never do something like that again, the actor tells The Journal, Mr. Porter the experience shaped the man he has become.

"There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are," he explains. "Everything I’ve been through from jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am. You learn from it.

"You learn a better way of doing things. It wasn’t until my mid to late twenties that the job wears on you, relationships wear on you. But I wouldn’t change a thing. When you get knocked over the head in life, it builds your perspective."

Now back on TV in one of the biggest dramas, Milo is thinking ahead and mulling over the idea of fatherhood after playing a dad on This Is Us.

"I'm sure I’ll be a father when I'm meant to be a father," he adds, smiling. "If I never have kids, then I was never meant to have kids as well. I think there’s a societal norm where you get married, you have a family, you raise a family, you pass on yourself to that family. Then you pass on.

"In entertainment, sometimes being a known person, you get to pass that on to a larger group of people than just your kin, than just your immediate family. You’re able to, hopefully, give something good out to a larger group of people."

And he hopes This Is Us is making guys like him rethink their lives and what they stand for: "People need shows that are similar to their life, where heart and family is front and centre," Ventimiglia says.

"Hopefully, it’s forcing them to look at their lives, how to make a positive change, to connect with a family member or connect with a loved one, see another side, communicate. People have told me the show is therapy - they have a good cry, but also they feel like they have a better approach to their own life by watching the show."