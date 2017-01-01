Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settle custody battle - report

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reportedly settled their custody battle.

According to editors at TMZ, the warring exes, who have been trying to hash out a custody agreement over Dream for months, have finally agreed terms, with both conceding substantial physical custody of their daughter to one another.

Sources have told the news outlet that Rob and Chyna have agreed to joint custody of Dream, with Rob reportedly getting slightly more than 50 per cent custody of the 10-month-old.

The pair, who split in February (17), have also allegedly come to an agreement on the outstanding issue of child support, with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star agreeing to pay Chyna a substantial sum on the condition that she drops the allegations of domestic violence which led to a restraining order against Rob.

The order, granted in July, came after Rob posted nude pictures of the video model online in a revenge porn scandal.

The former stripper had reportedly requested upwards of $50,000 (£37,000) per month but Rob has now allegedly agreed to double his initial offer of $10,000 (£7,300) per month to pay Chyna $20,000 (£14,700), which will include direct payments to nannies, in exchange for her agreeing to drop the abuse allegations. He has also agreed to pay Chyna's legal bill.

The pair are headed back to court later this month in respect of the restraining order.

Earlier this week it was reported that the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) were investigating the wellbeing of Dream in relation to allegations of Chyna's drug use before she and Rob split earlier this year.

However, Chyna's lawyer Lisa Bloom has denied that's the case, telling Entertainment Tonight in a statement: "Chyna is a loving, devoted mother who simply wants to peacefully co-parent her healthy, happy baby Dream with Rob.

"We are unaware of any current investigation suggesting otherwise. We have not received notice of any DCFS filing nor have we been able to find any in the court files."