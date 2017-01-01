Jake Gyllenhaal proud to have real doctors in Boston bombing biopic

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal feels honoured to share the screen with the real-life surgeon who treated Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman in his new biopic Stronger.

The Nightcrawler star portrays Bauman in the movie, about the Boston, Massachusetts native's fight to overcome the loss of both of his legs following the April, 2013 bombings, which cost three people their lives and left hundreds injured.

Much of the film takes place in the city's Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where Jeff spent months undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, and Jake reveals director David Gordon Green decided to cast Bauman's actual medical team, including surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Kalish, in the project, after the actors who auditioned for the medic roles failed to impress.

"There were a lot of actors auditioning to play doctors and nurses, and David Gordon Green... was... not satisfied with all the performances," Jake told U.S. breakfast show Today. "We were having a meeting with Dr. Kalish to discuss what happened to Jeff (so they could better understand his treatment) and... we (Green and Gyllenhaal) turned to each other and said, 'Maybe he could play the doctor.'"

Gyllenhaal admits Kalish's first attempt at reading for his own role wasn't great, but they eventually found a solution which brought a genuine personal touch to the biopic.

"We had him come in to audition and he was really not good," Jake laughed. "But then he just said what he said to his (Jeff's) family and to Jeff, and all of a sudden we thought, we don't need the script, we'll just have everybody come in and (be themselves)."

The plan worked, and Jake is proud of the final product - as is Bauman: "It's really well done," he gushed about the film. "I really am truly proud with the way it came out."

But not everyone is thrilled about the film - officials at a charitable organisation supporting disabled people have criticised Jake's casting as a double amputee, insisting the role should have been offered to a disabled actor.

The Ruderman Family Foundation bosses claim Gyllenhaal's casting is further proof of "Hollywood’s ongoing systemic discrimination".

"We wouldn’t accept a white actor playing a black character," the organisation’s president, Jay Ruderman, says in a statement. "By his own admission, David Gordon Green never even considered any other actors in a role in which Gyllenhaal plays a character who is a double amputee.

"By not even giving actors who are amputees the chance to audition for the role awarded to Gyllenhaal, Green effectively denied actors with disabilities to even be considered for the role."