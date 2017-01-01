Eva Mendes determined to give her girls a Cuban upbringing

Actress Eva Mendes is making sure her Cuban roots are a big part of her daughters' upbringing.

The Other Guys star reveals she and her longtime partner Ryan Gosling talk 'Spanglish' around little Esmeralda and she's keen to make sure the three-year-old grows up knowing all about her family's heritage.

Speaking to People Chica magazine while promoting her new New York & Co. collection, the sexy star revealed, "Esmeralda mostly speaks Spanglish right now. It’s really cute. She’s definitely bilingual, and it’s really important for us to make sure that she’s not only just familiar with the language, but also with the culture."

Her one-year-old girl Amada has also developed early linguistic skills.

"My mom, who lives 15 minutes away, makes it is easy because she speaks to the girls in Spanish and cooks them Cuban food. And we’re always listening to Cuban music. It really is a big part of our way of life. I wouldn’t have it any other way.

"My dad, who has been here for 45 years and still doesn’t speak English, is a real asset. It’s so cool because now that I’m trying to make sure that my girls speak Spanish, it’s like, 'OK dad, take them', because I know that all they’re going to speak with him is Spanish."

And she can't wait to visit Cuba with her family now there are no restrictions to travel between the U.S. and her parents' homeland.

"I can’t wait to go!" she said. "I’m waiting on the OK from my mom. She’s the matriarch."

Meanwhile, Eva admits her Cuban roots influenced her new plus-size designs for New York & Co.

She adds, "Being Cuban and being raised in a very typical Cuban household influences everything I do. My mom and two sisters... all have completely different body types, and I love that about Latin culture. Under this beautiful umbrella of being Latin, are many shapes, colours, and sizes.

"I grew up with everyone looking so incredibly different from one another. It’s part of my heritage and culture to embrace all different kinds of body types."