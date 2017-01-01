Reese Witherspoon: 'Producing films is my mission'

Reese Witherspoon has made it her mission to choose projects which promote women.

The actress has portrayed a range of diverse characters throughout her career, from Elle Woods in Legally Blonde to June Carter in Walk the Line.

Reese is currently promoting her role in romantic comedy Home Again, but claims she is just as focused on producing features through her company Pacific Standard as she is on performing.

"Acting is my passion, but producing is my mission," she told Red magazine. "I honestly feel it's my mission to create more stories and opportunities for women, because I truly believe that there aren't enough. I feel very strongly about it."

In Home Again, Reese plays a single mother living in Los Angeles whose life turns upside down when she allows three young guys to move in with her. The flick sees her return to her rom-com roots, having previously starred in movies such as Sweet Home Alabama, and the star was delighted to work alongside director Hallie Meyers-Shyer and her filmmaker mother Nancy Meyers.

"I've been Nancy's biggest fan for the longest time, and now she's supporting Hallie. I love the idea of using all the years of experience that Nancy and I have. I loved the idea of a group of women coming together to help a woman. It was exciting," said the 41-year-old.

When it came to preparing for the role, Reese also shared that she tapped into her own experience as a divorcee, having separated from actor Ryan Phillippe, the father of her two oldest children, back in 2006. While she has since moved on with agent Jim Toth, the blonde beauty felt a real understanding of some of the key themes.

"There are so many ideas in the movie that women are experiencing at different ages. Getting divorced in your forties, taking over a new home, trying to re-enter the workforce after having kids and not working," she added.