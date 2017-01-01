Emily Ratajkowski blasts French magazine editors for altering cover image

Emily Ratajkowski has called out editors of a French magazine for airbrushing an image of her.

The model-turned-actress, who shot to fame after appearing in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines video, took to Instagram on Friday (15Sep17) to vent her frustration with the publishers of Madame Figaro.

Editors of the magazine seemingly digitally altered Emily's lips and breasts before putting her image on the cover of the latest edition, with the star posting both the original and the new image so her almost 15 million followers could see the difference.

"Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways," she wrote alongside the two photographs, in which she poses in a black coat and beret. "We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty.

"I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities. I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in Photoshop on this cover. I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality."

Emily, 26, has long been an advocate for body positivity and women's health issues. And in the August issue of Harper's Bazaar Australia, she told a reporter that she had experienced a backlash in the film industry because she was "too sexy" and she found it frustrating that the size of her bust was even an issue when it came to getting film roles.

"There's this thing that happens to me: 'Oh, she's too sexy'. It's like an anti-woman thing, people don't want to work with me because my boobs are too big," she sighed to the publication.

"What's wrong with boobs? They're a beautiful, feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?"

Editors at Madame Figaro are yet to comment on Emily's Photoshopping claims.