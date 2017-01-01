Pamela Anderson urges Kim Kardashian to stop wearing fur in passionate letter

Pamela Anderson has written a passionate open letter to Kim Kardashian in a bid to convince the reality star to stop wearing fur.

The former Baywatch actress and avid animal rights activist took to her website on Saturday (16Sep17) to publish the message, which was penned on formal letterhead for her namesake charity The Pamela Anderson Foundation.

Starting off the letter with a friendly 'Dear Kim' greeting, Pamela wrote: "It was lovely seeing you at New York Fashion Week. I've had the pleasure of getting to know you over the years, and I can tell you're a good person with a big, beautiful heart."

Although she is very fond of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Pamela made it clear she takes issue with the outfits made of animal hide that Kim decided to wear at New York Fashion Week, which took place earlier this month (7-13Sep17).

"I'm writing to ask you to extend your compassion to real fashion victims — the animals who are violently killed in the fur trade — by swearing off fur this winter," the 50-year-old pled. "I think you'd be horrified to learn that every single fur farm that PETA has exposed has been beyond cruel."

Pamela, who has worked with bosses at the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) charity for years, went on to inform Kim that PETA investigators have uncovered horrible abuses at fur factories, including electrocutions of foxes, dogs, raccoons and other animals who are also subject to being bludgeoned to death or skinned alive.

The Barb Wire star also noted model Gisele Bundchen and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump have publicly sworn off wearing fur, and she urged Kim to do the same.

"You know I know you, and you can be a hero for animals as well as a great example to all your beautiful followers by swearing off fur. Please do the right thing," Pamela implored, before concluding, "You'd be praised all over the world."

Kim frequently receives criticism for wearing fur - back in 2012, she was slammed with a bag of flour at a red carpet event in West Hollywood by an angry PETA activist.