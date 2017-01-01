Debbie Reynolds' ranch retreat up for auction

Late movie icon Debbie Reynolds' ranch retreat in California has been put up for auction.

Freedom Farms, the getaway home of the Singin' in the Rain star, who died in December (16) a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher's death, is one of many items up for grabs at an upcoming estate sale.

The 44-acre estate in Creston, California, is expected to fetch $6 million (GBP4.4 million).

The six bedroom ranch, which features a movie theatre, gym, art studio, guesthouse and library, is one of more than 1,500 items, including other properties, from the estates of Reynolds and Fisher, which will be heading to auction.

Reynolds' North Hollywood dance studio, where Michael Jackson and Madonna, among others, have rehearsed, will also be part of the Profiles in History sale.

Other highlight items on the block include Fisher’s personalised director’s chair from the set of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and one of the dresses Reynolds wore in Singin’ in the Rain.

"My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes," Reynolds' son Todd Fisher says. "So, in keeping with my mother’s wishes, we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans."

Meanwhile, Reynolds and Fisher's adjacent Beverly Hills homes have been put on the market for a combined $18 million (GBP13 million). They will not feature in the upcoming auction.

The movie veteran's Freedom Farms retreat was initially put up for sale in June (17) with a $5 million (GBP3.7 million) price tag.