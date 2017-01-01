Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix finalise divorce - report

Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have reportedly finalised their divorce.

The Oscar-winning actor and his wife filed papers to proceed with their divorce in August (17), after separating in November 2015.

According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the couple's split has now been made official by a judge, with the pair coming to an agreement over how they should divide their assets.

It has also been reported that Casey has agreed to pay child and spousal support to Summer, who will have main custody of their two children - Indiana, 13, and nine-year-old Atticus.

The Manchester by the Sea actor had initially refused to pay spousal support as the couple, who were married for over 10 years, had entered into a prenuptial agreement.

Because of this, when he had filed his court documents in August he had tried to block his wife's claim for spousal support but has reportedly since had a change of heart and come to an agreeable financial decision.

Further details of the settlement have not been made public, and representatives for the former couple are yet to comment on the news.

The 42-year-old began dating Summer, the younger sister of actor Joaquin Phoenix, in 1999. They wed in June 2006 following the birth of their first child.