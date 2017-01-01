Big Little Lies & The Handmaid's Tale win big at the Emmys

- NEWS
Big Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale were the big winners at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night (17Sep17), picking up 10 top prizes.
Pals and co-stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon took to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to collect the Outstanding Limited Series prize after Kidman beat her friend for one of the night's Lead Actress honours, and The Handmaid's Tale picked up the Outstanding Drama Series award shortly after the show's star Elisabeth Moss claimed another top actress gong.
Saturday Night Live landed four awards, including Outstanding Sketch Comedy Series, and there were multiple wins for Atlanta, TV movie Black Mirror: San Junipero, and political news and comedy show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.
Meanwhile, Julia Louis-Dreyfus made Emmys history with her sixth Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series win for Veep, becoming the star with the most wins for the same role. The show also picked up its third successive Outstanding Comedy Series prize.
Actor and rapper Donald Glover also made history at the Emmys, becoming the first African-American to win an Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series prize.
The full list of winners is:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Handmaid’s Tale
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Veep
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
Big Little Lies
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
Black Mirror: San Junipero
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown - This is Us
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Donald Glover - Atlanta
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Ann Dowd - The Handmaid’s Tale
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
John Lithgow - The Crown
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A COMEDY SERIES
Donald Glover - Atlanta
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Aziz Ansari & Lena Waithe - Master of None
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SKETCH SERIES
Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Bruce Miller - The Handmaid's Tale
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE
Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jean-Marc Vallee - Big Little Lies
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE
Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Last Week With John Oliver
OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Voice
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Reed Morano - The Handmaid's Tale
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Charlie Brooker - Black Mirror: San Junipero
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Don Roy King - Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver