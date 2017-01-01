Big Little Lies & The Handmaid's Tale win big at the Emmys

Big Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale were the big winners at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night (17Sep17), picking up 10 top prizes.

Pals and co-stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon took to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to collect the Outstanding Limited Series prize after Kidman beat her friend for one of the night's Lead Actress honours, and The Handmaid's Tale picked up the Outstanding Drama Series award shortly after the show's star Elisabeth Moss claimed another top actress gong.

Saturday Night Live landed four awards, including Outstanding Sketch Comedy Series, and there were multiple wins for Atlanta, TV movie Black Mirror: San Junipero, and political news and comedy show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

Meanwhile, Julia Louis-Dreyfus made Emmys history with her sixth Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series win for Veep, becoming the star with the most wins for the same role. The show also picked up its third successive Outstanding Comedy Series prize.

Actor and rapper Donald Glover also made history at the Emmys, becoming the first African-American to win an Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series prize.

The full list of winners is:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Veep

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Big Little Lies

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

Black Mirror: San Junipero

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown - This is Us

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Riz Ahmed - The Night Of

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover - Atlanta

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid’s Tale

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

John Lithgow - The Crown

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover - Atlanta

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Aziz Ansari & Lena Waithe - Master of None

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SKETCH SERIES

Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Bruce Miller - The Handmaid's Tale

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE

Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jean-Marc Vallee - Big Little Lies

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE

Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Last Week With John Oliver

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Voice

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Reed Morano - The Handmaid's Tale

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Charlie Brooker - Black Mirror: San Junipero

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Don Roy King - Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver