Mariah Carey plotting return to reality television - report

Mariah Carey is reportedly plotting a return to reality television, after signing a deal with VH1 to shoot a docuseries chronicling her 2018 world tour.

The 47-year-old singer first forayed into the world of small screen real-life entertainment with her E! series Mariah's World, which ran for eight episodes on the U.S. TV network last year (16).

While the series opened with what became one of E!'s highest-rated premieres ever, ratings dropped dramatically as the series progressed, with many criticising scenes which often appeared staged. Mariah isn't letting the mixed reviews for Mariah's World put her off another reality TV venture, with the New York Post's gossip column Page Six reporting that she is working on a new behind-the-scenes docuseries with VH1.

"Mariah’s World was always planned to be an eight-part TV event. But now she is planning a huge world tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of (album) Butterfly to start early 2018," a source told the outlet. "It will be similar to U2’s Joshua Tree tour. VH1 is set to film a docuseries that will capture the behind-the-scenes of her tour."

Representatives for Mariah and VH1 declined to comment when approached by Page Six.

Mariah's World followed Mariah as she geared up for her The Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour and her wedding to billionaire James Packer. However, the storylines were changed when her relationship with James broke down and she started dating backing dancer Bryan Tanaka.

Speaking to Variety about why she wanted to do a docuseries at that point, Mariah said: "Really because I was getting ready to go on tour and there’s so much that goes into it, and I was like, let’s just document it and go behind the scenes. It’s going to be hilarious. I didn’t get talked into it - I just wanted to do it because I thought it would be a lot of fun."