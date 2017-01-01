Donald Glover announces baby news after making history with Emmys win

Donald Glover used his Emmy Awards acceptance speech to reveal he is set to become a father of two.

The 33-year-old actor took to the stage at Sunday night's (17Sep17) ceremony after winning his second award of the evening, the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series gong for his role in Atlanta, and told the audience that he and girlfriend Michelle will soon be extending their family.

“I’m so happy, wow,” he began. "Thank you guys so much. This is nuts. I want to think Michelle, my partner. You love me even how crazy I get it. I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son, we're listening to Stevie tonight."

Donald and Michelle became first-time parents in 2016, when they welcomed son Legend into the world.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight (ET) backstage at the awards, Donald opened up further about the prospect of having two young sons, joking to the outlet: "It feels like she's been pregnant for a long time."

Asked when the tot is due, he added: "Probably by the end of the year sometime, I think."

It was a hugely successful evening for Donald, who had made history earlier in the night when he took home the award for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Atlanta, making him the first-ever African American winner of that prize.

His Lead Actor award also made him the first African-American to win that gong since Robert Guillaume in 1985. However, Donald admitted he was "glad" he didn't know he was set to make history with the gongs prior to his wins.

“I always wanted to make good things,” he smiled to ET. “Just make something quality.”