Colin Jost feels 'very lucky' to be Scarlett Johansson's new boyfriend

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost feels "very lucky" to be dating Scarlett Johansson.

The Avengers star, who filed for divorce from husband Romain Dauriac in March (17), was first linked to the Weekend Update host in May after they were reportedly spotting "making out" at a party, but when Colin was asked about the romance weeks later, he played it coy.

He opened up about their relationship for the first time on the Emmys red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night (17Sep17) by gushing to Entertainment Tonight about his "wonderful" new girlfriend, adding that she would have attended the ceremony with him if she hadn't been working.

When asked why she was the one for him, he replied, "She's pretty cool... It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome."

He was then asked if she has a funny side to her and what it was that made them click, to which he responded, "Of course. The first time she hosted (SNL) was the first year I was a writer on the show. So, we've kind of known each other since then... she's the best."

Colin, 35, concluded his interview by adding, "I'm very happy. I feel very lucky."

His comments are in stark contract to the vague responses he gave to E! News back in June when he stated, "I'm very happy in my personal life" and said "no way" when asked if he had anything to say about the romance rumours.

His Emmys interview comes just days after it was reported Scarlett had finalised her divorce to Romain, with the exes submitting a sealed settlement in Manhattan Supreme Court.

"We remain close friends and co-parents with a shared commitment to raising our daughter in a loving and compassionate environment," they said in a statement to E! News.

Scarlett, 32, and Romain wed in secret in October, 2014, just weeks after welcoming their daughter Rose.