Riz Ahmed becomes first Muslim actor to win an acting Emmy

Actor Riz Ahmed became the first-ever Muslim actor to win an acting Emmy on Sunday (17Sep17) night.

The London-born actor, who is of British-Pakistani origin, beat Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert De Niro, Ewan McGregor, Geoffrey Rush and his The Night Of co-star John Turturro to take home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his star turn as college student Nasir 'Naz' Khan in the HBO show.

The victory made Riz the first Muslim, as well as the first South-Asian actor, to win an acting Emmy award.

In his acceptance speech the handsome star paid tribute to the themes of the show for "shining a light" on injustice, as well as thanking the South Asian Youth Action and The Innocence Project for helping him to prepare for the role of the student, who is incarcerated in Rikers Island prison after becoming the prime suspect in a murder investigation.

"I want to say it is always strange reaping the rewards of a story that’s based on real world suffering, but if this show has shown a light on some of the prejudice in our societies, Islamophobia, some of the injustice in our justice system, then maybe that is something,” Riz said on stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"I think what we're starting to see is more awareness around how beneficial it can be to tell a diverse range of stories and to tell them in a way that's authentic," he later told reporters about the need for representation, before commenting on the whitewashing controversy over the upcoming Hellboy reboot.

"What you're seeing is just more awareness around these conversations. And I think awareness is the first step to real change."

The actor has been outspoken on the lack of diversity in the entertainment industry, and in March he gave a speech as part of TV network Channel 4's Annual Diversity Lecture criticising the lack of fair representation of minority groups in the entertainment industry.

Last year, comic actor Aziz Ansari became the first South-Asian person nominated for an acting Emmy. This year he won the Emmy for Best Comedy Writing for Netflix show Master of None, which he shared with co-writer Lena Waithe.