Milo Ventimiglia couldn't be happier for TV wife's engagement news

Milo Ventimiglia has joked about his TV wife Mandy Moore's engagement, pretending to be outraged he wasn't tipped off by her new fiance.

Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith popped the question earlier this month (Sep17) and now Moore has been spotted wearing his engagement ring.

The actress and singer has yet to talk about her wedding plans, but members of her This Is Us cast have confirmed the happy news, and now Milo, who plays the husband of Moore's character Rebecca Pearson, has broken his silence.

"I didn’t get the phone call asking for her hand in marriage," he tells news show Extra, adding, "I’m not upset, we’re just TV spouses.

"I'm so excited for her, and Taylor is the loveliest of human beings. Getting to know him, as well as getting to know Mandy through the years, it works, it fits, it makes sense."

The 40-year-old gushed, "She has my heart."

Mandy showed off her shiny new engagement ring on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Sunday (17Sep17), when she celebrated castmate Sterling K. Brown's big Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series win.

This Is Us was up for a string of awards at the Primetime Emmys, but only came away from the show with one win.

Moore and Goldsmith, who have been dating for two years, opened up about their engagement news to cast members last week.

Mandy's co-star Chris Sullivan told U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight, "I've seen the sparkler... She just sent out an alert over our family text chain... She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half."

Mandy was previously married to musician Ryan Adams.