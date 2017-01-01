Brooklyn Beckham missing his girl Chloe Moretz in New York

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz have confirmed they're dating again in a pair of sweet Instagram posts.

The model and photographer son of David and Victoria Beckham shared a black and white snap of himself and his movie star girlfriend in bed watching Game of Thrones and left no doubt the romance is back on.

"These nights are my favourite," he captioned the tell-tale shot. "Missing my girl."

The Carrie star responded by posting a heart and rose emoji.

The couple first went public with the romance in May, 2016 and spent that summer together before splitting up.

Brooklyn and Chloe recently sparked rumours of a reconciliation when they re-followed each other on Instagram, and sources claim the pair gave romance another shot after Brooklyn recently relocated to New York City to study photography at Parsons School of Design. Moretz spends a lot of time in the Big Apple.

The young couple was pictured in New York recently after partying together in Los Angeles last month (Aug17).

Chloe first appeared to confirm the romance was back on by posting a love sign as a comment on a picture of Brooklyn posing in front of a row of lockers, presumably at Parsons.

She also posted a heart emoji and "@brooklynbeckham" underneath one of his recent Instagram posts, and followers speculated that they could see the 20-year-old actress in the shadow of the snap.

During their time apart, Brooklyn was linked to singer Madison Beer after they were spotted at a concert in Santa Clarita, California, in July (17), and at a Los Angeles nightclub days later.