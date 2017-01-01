Johnny Depp's Kentucky home fails to sell at auction

Johnny Depp is still stuck with the keys to his Kentucky farmhouse after it failed to sell at auction.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star initially listed the home in December (16) for $2.9 million (£2.15 million), but when it didn't sell, he decided to put the property on the auction block.

A number of bids were made for the sprawling pad, but the highest offer of $1.4 million (£1.04 million) was rejected on Friday (15Sep17), because it was considered too low, representatives at Rector Hayden Realtors and Halfhill Auction Group confirmed to People.com.

The reserve price has not been revealed.

Despite his troubles selling, Depp hasn't given up hope of getting rid of the house, which boasts seven bedrooms, a guesthouse, a four-car garage, three barns, and a pool.

"It's not over yet," the actor's business manager Edward White told the Lexington Herald Leader. "There are some people interested in meeting with me."

Depp bought the farm twice - in 1995 for $950,000 (£703,700), and again in 2005 for $2 million (£1.48 million).

The land is named Betty Sue's Family Farm, after his beloved mother, who died in May, 2016.

The estate, located near Lexington, is just one of a number of properties Depp is trying to sell. Last year (16), he re-listed his mansion in the South of France for $55.5 million (£41.1 million), doubling the previous price tag, while he also placed five penthouse properties in Los Angeles on the market. Two sold quickly, and he bundled the remaining three together for a collective price of $12.78 million (£9.47 million).

His efforts to offload the homes from his property portfolio emerged months after he split from his now ex-wife Amber Heard, while Depp is also currently locked in a legal battle with his former managers Joel and Robert Mandel, who he sued for fraud and negligence in January (17), claiming their mishandling of his finances had caused him to run up debts of more than $40 million (£29.6 million).

The Mandels countersued, insisting Depp's excessive spending habits and lavish lifestyle were to blame for his financial woes. The case is scheduled to go to trial in January (18).