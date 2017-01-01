James Cameron invests in pea protein plant

Filmmaker James Cameron is expanding his presence in the health food industry by investing in a new pea protein facility in his native Canada.

The Avatar director and his wife, Suzy Amis Cameron, announced the launch of Verdient Foods, Inc. on Monday (18Sep17), revealing the plant, located in the province of Saskatchewan, will soon become the largest facility for processing pea protein in North America.

They have also teamed up with researchers at the non-profit Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre as part of a four-year contract to develop organic food products with added nutritional value using plants from their new facility.

James and Suzy already have investments in organic farms in New Zealand and Santa Barbara, California, and they want their latest project to boost the Canadian agricultural industry while also helping people across the world adapt to healthier diets.

"For years, we've been on a mission to help the world eat healthy food grown by farmers who have chosen to farm organically," Suzy explained. "Jim and I are thrilled to work with Saskatchewan experts at the Food Centre, the University of Saskatchewan, and the Whitecap Dakota First Nation - all of whom have long been supporters of the mission to bring healthy food to all."

James, who himself lives on a plant-based diet, is known for his environmental advocacy and recently served as executive producer on an upcoming vegan documentary, titled The Game Changers, to highlight the benefits of healthy eating.

The Game Changers is directed by The Cove filmmaker Louie Psihoyos and showcases how top athletes and others are able to thrive in their chosen fields while maintaining plant-based diets.