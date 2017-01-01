Eva Mendes opens up about 'mum guilt' struggle

Eva Mendes struggles with extreme "mum guilt" whenever work keeps her away from her two daughters.

The 43-year-old actress has Esmeralda, three, and 16-month-old Amada with partner Ryan Gosling. Both parents are successful actors, while Eva also has a hand in the fashion pot creating collections for New York & Co., meaning that their careers often keep them away from the children. And dealing with the guilt she feels whenever she's busy working is something Eva is still trying to get used to.

"Oh my God, nobody warns you about the guilt that you feel when you do work!" she admitted during an interview with E! News. "I don't know how I find balance, because I think it is like a day-to-day kind of struggle, you know?

"I'm all for obviously taking care of myself - that's how I can take care of them of course - but that guilt that is just kind of always there. It's like, 'Ugh, this is gonna be there forever now.'"

Eva has just launched her new collection with New York & Co., with the range available in bigger sizes as the company venture into the plus-size world.

The pretty brunette rarely looks anything but picture perfect when she's out in public, but when she's at home with her girls, Eva advocates a more casual way of dressing.

"(I let Esmeralda wear) whatever she wants when it comes to clothes," she said. "Literally, you wanna wear jammies (pyjamas) all day? Wear jammies all day. Like, to me, it is such a beautiful time to be a kid and not have, you know, no pressure."

Because of her busy schedule, Eva makes the most of every second she has with her two daughters. But when it comes to their personalities, the Hitch star confesses her girls are "pretty opposite".

"They are both angels, they are just different kinds of angels," she added.