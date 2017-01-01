Chrissy Teigen almost wet herself during Los Angeles earthquake

Chrissy Teigen has joked that she almost wet herself after feeling tremors from an earthquake in Los Angeles on Monday night (18Sep17).

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the southern California region late on Monday night, and many celebrities took to Twitter to tell their followers they were woken up as they could feel their homes shaking.

Chrissy, who welcomed daughter Luna in April 2016, wrote, "It woke me up and I almost peed my pants. first earthquake since giving birth. I am definitely peeing for anything bigger."

"LA earthquake twitter is the biggest group of chatty, dramatic babies (I am president)," the model, who is known for her comedy tweets, continued. "I typed in 'I am shook' into the search to see if I would be first."

The 31-year-old told a user that she had been doing practice runs down her driveway in the event of an earthquake to "what I pretend are safe-zones for years" but "they aren't safe nothing is (sic)".

She also hinted that she had tried calling her husband John Legend, who is currently on tour in the U.K., but he didn't pick up his phone.

"@johnlegend hey I'm alive it's fine you don't have to answer your phone I WOULDNT WANT U TO WORRY (sic)," she joked.

Chrissy wasn't the only one to feel concerned about the earthquake. Kim Kardashian told her followers she had jumped out of bed and was unable to get back to sleep. Her pal Malika Haqq tweeted that she was scared too so Kim asked if she wanted to have a sleepover.

Beauty and the Beast actor Josh Gad also joked that his response to the earthquake needed improving.

"I probably should have run immediately to my children's room to secure them, but I monitored Twitter responses instead. Oh well. #earthquake," he wrote.

Ruby Rose tweeted, "I really wish I hadn't read that scary Earthquake article the other day" while Ashley Tisdale wrote, "Ok I'm awake. Just felt that #earthquake" and Ashley Greene posted, "Maaaaan I was sleeping so well and just got rocked awake! Anyone else? #earthquake #ithink."