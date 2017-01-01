Paris Jackson is new Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation ambassador

Rising model and actress Paris Jackson has landed a new role as an ambassador for the AIDS charity founded by her late godmother Elizabeth Taylor.

Michael Jackson's daughter was just 12 when the iconic actress passed away in 2011, just two years after the death of the King of Pop.

Paris, now 19, has since chosen to continue the philanthropic legacy of her father and godmother by signing on as a new spokesperson for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF), which was established in 1991.

She recently travelled to Malawi to witness first-hand how locals benefit from the work of the ETAF, which raises funds and awareness to fight the spread of HIV/AIDS, and she spoke about Taylor's inspiring activism at the Global Citizen Live event in New York City on Monday (18Sep17).

"She (Taylor) was passionate, she was outspoken," Paris said of her godmother, as she addressed the audience in the lead up to this weekend's (23Sep17) Global Citizen Festival. "She was a real bada**..."

The teen then got political as she attacked U.S. President Donald Trump without actually naming him, stating, "So, here we are 30 years later, living under a president who lost the popular vote and has proven himself to have the compassionate empathy of a dead flashlight battery.

"His budget proposes slashing healthcare funding for HIV and AIDS worldwide. So, now here I am hearing my godmother's voice urging me to be heard and not allow all that's been accomplished in finding a cure to fall by the wayside."

Paris is also hopeful that embarking on her philanthropic journey at such a young age will help her make a significant impact on all the causes close to her heart.

"As an activist, I find it really important to take on different sections in what is making our world so difficult to live in," she told Vanity Fair at the event. "I kind of want to touch on every single (topic) as much as I can, which is why I'm starting so young, so hopefully, by the time I'm, like, 50, I'll have touched on every single thing that I can."

And the youngster isn't afraid to roll up her sleeves and get involved on the ground, just like she did in Malawi.

Discussing her new role on U.S. breakfast show Today, she said, "I'm just gonna be much more involved in things that they (foundation bosses) do, whether it's hosting events or actually getting my hands dirty, flying out to the Malawi district and really doing my part."