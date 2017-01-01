Laura Dern giving her Emmy to mentor mum

Laura Dern is giving her new Emmy Award to her mum.

The star picked up the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series prize for Big Little Lies at the 2017 Primetime Emmys on Sunday (17Sep17), but she won't be holding on to the prize.

"I think I'm gonna give it to my mum - my original actress, mentor, inspiration," the 50-year-old tells U.S. news show Entertainment Tonight. "I definitely want to have her have this."

Dern's mother Diane Ladd wanted to join her daughter at the Emmys, but was filming a new project and couldn't get back to Los Angeles in time for the ceremony.

Laura is hoping her drama's big five wins on Sunday night is enough to persuade Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty and the powers that be to greenlight a sequel.

The show was named Outstanding Limited Series, while director Jean-Marc Vallee and co-star Nicole Kidman also picked up honours.

"I'm in," Dern says. "I think all of the girls (castmates) feel excited and 'in'. The challenge is getting everyone together at the same time, when everyone's available, and seeing if Liane... what she wants to offer, because it came with her book first, so, we'll see. I'm hoping. It would be beautiful."

Meanwhile, Dern's ex-husband Ben Harper is also celebrating after revealing he became a dad again over the summer (17).

The singer/songwriter, who has two daughters from his marriage to Laura, and his wife Jaclyn Matfus welcomed a son, Besso, on 17 June (17).

Harper also shares daughter Harris and son Charles with another ex, Joanna Harper.