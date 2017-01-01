Ryan Phillippe: 'Domestic violence allegations are not who I am'

Actor Ryan Phillippe is "saddened and disgusted" by the domestic violence allegations made against him by his ex-girlfriend, insisting, "This is not who I am".

The Cruel Intentions star has found himself at the centre of a lawsuit filed by Elsie Hewitt, accusing the father-of-three of physically assaulting her in early July (17), shortly after they called time on their brief romance.

At the time, the model obtained a temporary restraining order against Phillippe, but it expired days later and the Los Angeles City Attorney reportedly declined to pursue charges against the 43-year-old.

Phillippe's spokesperson firmly shut down the abuse claims in a statement issued to TMZ.com on Tuesday (19Sep17), and now the actor is addressing the controversy himself with a personal note to fans on social media.

"I am saddened and disgusted by the false allegations being circulated about me," he begins. "At the time these allegations were initially made, I fully cooperated with law enforcement and a thorough investigation was conducted."

Reese Witherspoon's ex-husband goes on to insist he will fight to clear his name, because the idea of being associated with such ugly accusations truly upsets him as he was raised to respect women.

He continues, "As a man, raised by women, in a household where women's rights, feminism, and advocacy were very much at the forefront, I am sickened that my name can be found in any article where domestic violence of any kind is being alleged."

"I have been a public figure for almost 25 years and many untrue things have been said or written about me in the past. That is something you learn to accept if you choose a profession like mine," Phillippe adds.

"This time is different. Domestic violence is a very real and tragic issue faced by many women the world over and should never be used to vengefully slander or as a ploy for monetary gain. This is wrong. This is not who I am. Every one of my accuser's allegations are false."

Reports suggest Phillippe is gearing up to countersue his ex, who is seeking more than $1 million (£741,200) in damages.