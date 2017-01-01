Gina Torres sparks Laurence Fishburne split rumours with mystery man smooch

Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres have sparked split rumours, after the Suits actress was seen kissing another man.

The Matrix star and Gina married in 2002 and made their last public appearance together in December, 2015. However, the New York Post's gossip column Page Six has obtained pictures of Gina in an intimate embrace with a mystery man during a lunch at the Sweet Butter cafe in Los Angeles last week (ends17Sep17).

In the snaps, which also showed Gina without her wedding ring, she was seen gazing deep into her lunch companion's eyes before pulling him in for a smooch.

According to the news outlet, Gina and her lunch date spent around an hour at the eatery.

Gina and Laurence have yet to comment on the status of their relationship. Representatives for Gina declined to comment when contacted by Page Six, while spokespeople for Laurence didn't return calls.

The apparent split comes after Gina quit legal TV drama Suits last year, telling the New York Times in September that she had made the decision because her "personal life needed to be tended to".

Since then, Gina and Laurence have been seen at various public events, but not together.

The couple share 10-year-old daughter Delilah, while Gina is also stepmother to Laurence's children Langston, 30, and 26-year-old Montana.

They have also shared the screen on more than one occasion, appearing together in The Matrix Reloaded as well as playing a married couple on NBC show Hannibal between 2013 to 2015.

Speaking to Latina.com about working with her husband on Hannibal, Gina explained: "When we’re home, we’re a married couple. When we’re on set, we’re actors and we’re working. We understand each other and have a great deal of respect for each other and for each other’s work... it’s that thing that I get to work with Laurence Fishburne. What actor in their right mind does not want to work with Laurence Fishburne? He is phenomenal, warm and gifted, and so that’s what I get to do."